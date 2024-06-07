Rajnath Singh Hails Modi's Leadership as NDA Secures Majority

In a significant statement, Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday praised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for its dedication to 'coalition dharma'. He emphasized that their coalition is a commitment, not a compulsion.

Singh extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his unanimous re-election as the Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party and the Leader of the House in Lok Sabha. Singh, who proposed Modi's name, was supported by key figures like Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari.

'India, under Modi's efficient leadership for the past ten years, has seen transformative changes,' Singh wrote, acknowledging Modi's unparalleled vision. 'The world recognizes India's potential to lead thanks to Modi's decade of unprecedented service,' he added.

