Rajnath Singh Hails Modi's Leadership as NDA Secures Majority
Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh lauds the NDA government for its coalition commitment, congratulating Narendra Modi on his unanimous re-election as Leader of the Parliamentary Party and House in Lok Sabha. Singh credits Modi's leadership for NDA's growth and India's development over the past decade.
- Country:
- India
In a significant statement, Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday praised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for its dedication to 'coalition dharma'. He emphasized that their coalition is a commitment, not a compulsion.
Singh extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his unanimous re-election as the Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party and the Leader of the House in Lok Sabha. Singh, who proposed Modi's name, was supported by key figures like Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari.
'India, under Modi's efficient leadership for the past ten years, has seen transformative changes,' Singh wrote, acknowledging Modi's unparalleled vision. 'The world recognizes India's potential to lead thanks to Modi's decade of unprecedented service,' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
LS polls: Kejriwal's interim bail, BJP's bid to corner AAP on 'graft' spice up battle for Delhi
"Huge defeat for Bengal govt": BJP's Nalin Kohli hails Calcutta HC order scrapping OBC certificates
BJP's Arvind Sharma vs Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, Hooda will strive to regain citadel in Rohtak while BJP will try to fulfil its '400 Paar' goal
People of Bengal voting BJP to escape TMC's misrule: Tripura CMPeople of Bengal voting BJP to escape TMC's misrule: Tripura CM
"Vindictive Politics...": AAP Leader Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of targeting Arvind Kejriwal's elderly parents