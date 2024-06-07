Left Menu

Punjab BJP Chief Condemns Attack on Kangana Ranaut by CISF Constable

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar condemned the alleged attack on Kangana Ranaut by a CISF constable, deeming it unacceptable. Ranaut claimed the constable hit her during a security check, citing a three-year-old statement on farmers. Jakhar expressed concern over increasing radical posturing in Punjab.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:22 IST
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Friday condemned the alleged attack on actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut by a CISF woman constable, calling it 'most unfortunate' and unacceptable in any form.

'What is even more concerning is that a person wearing a security uniform indulged in such an unlawful violent act,' he stated.

Ranaut, in a video message on Thursday, claimed she was struck in the face and verbally abused by the constable during a security check at Chandigarh airport.

A circulating video showed the agitated constable interacting with others post-incident.

'Kangana's statement on farmers protesting in Delhi, reportedly paid Rs 100-200, was made three years ago,' the constable said in a purported video.

Farmer groups expressed support for the constable, calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

'Kangana's statement was insensitive, but the security staffer resorting to assault sets a wrong precedent,' Jakhar stated, adding that it tarnishes Punjab's image.

Jakhar questioned the incident's timing and the support for the constable, noting the potential for inciting further similar acts and endangering harmony and lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

