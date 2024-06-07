Narendra Modi Appointed PM-Designate, Set for Oath Sunday
President Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister-designate on Friday. The new government will take oath on Sunday evening. Modi received the letter of appointment at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and addressed the media, highlighting the importance of the 18th Lok Sabha.
President Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as Prime Minister-designate Friday, with the new government set to take oath Sunday evening.
Murmu handed over the appointment letter to Modi, who met her at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Leaders of the BJP-led NDA had previously delivered letters of support for Modi.
At a media briefing in the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, Modi confirmed his appointment and shared that the oath ceremony would occur on June 9. He plans to submit the Council of Ministers list by Sunday.
Modi emphasized the significance of the 18th Lok Sabha, which holds promise for India's 100th independence anniversary in 2047.
