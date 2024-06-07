Left Menu

Narendra Modi Appointed PM-Designate, Set for Oath Sunday

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister-designate on Friday. The new government will take oath on Sunday evening. Modi received the letter of appointment at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and addressed the media, highlighting the importance of the 18th Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:26 IST
Narendra Modi Appointed PM-Designate, Set for Oath Sunday
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as Prime Minister-designate Friday, with the new government set to take oath Sunday evening.

Murmu handed over the appointment letter to Modi, who met her at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Leaders of the BJP-led NDA had previously delivered letters of support for Modi.

At a media briefing in the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, Modi confirmed his appointment and shared that the oath ceremony would occur on June 9. He plans to submit the Council of Ministers list by Sunday.

Modi emphasized the significance of the 18th Lok Sabha, which holds promise for India's 100th independence anniversary in 2047.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024