Taiwan Counters China’s Protest Over Modi-Lai Diplomatic Exchange

Taiwan has firmly addressed China's objections regarding a 'cordial' exchange of messages between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. According to the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, Beijing's reaction is 'utterly unjustified'.

The incident occurred after Modi and Lai exchanged congratulatory messages following Modi's recent election victory. Lai expressed his enthusiasm for enhancing the 'fast-growing' ties between Taiwan and India, emphasizing mutual benefits and shared values.

In his response, Modi reiterated his commitment to strengthening economic and technological partnerships between the two democracies. China's foreign ministry has formally protested to India, asserting the 'one-China principle' and rebuking any form of official interactions between Taiwan and nations with diplomatic ties to Beijing.

