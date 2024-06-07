Taiwan Counters China’s Protest Over Modi-Lai Diplomatic Exchange
Taiwan responded firmly to China's objections over a 'cordial' message exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry termed Beijing's reaction as 'utterly unjustified'. The exchange follows a backdrop of growing economic and technological ties between Taiwan and India.
- Country:
- India
Taiwan has firmly addressed China's objections regarding a 'cordial' exchange of messages between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. According to the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, Beijing's reaction is 'utterly unjustified'.
The incident occurred after Modi and Lai exchanged congratulatory messages following Modi's recent election victory. Lai expressed his enthusiasm for enhancing the 'fast-growing' ties between Taiwan and India, emphasizing mutual benefits and shared values.
In his response, Modi reiterated his commitment to strengthening economic and technological partnerships between the two democracies. China's foreign ministry has formally protested to India, asserting the 'one-China principle' and rebuking any form of official interactions between Taiwan and nations with diplomatic ties to Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mainland China Deems Lai Ching-te's Inauguration Speech as Harmful
PM Modi's leadership spurs "paradigm shift" in India's global perception: Former Foreign Secy
Obscene video case: Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi to cancel Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport
"Reforms created robust financial system, every Indian can participate in stock market," says PM Modi
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pressures PM Modi to Revoke Diplomatic Passport of Fugitive MP