Rahul Gandhi Urges MPs to Fight Injustice in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on newly-elected MPs, as well as those who fell short in the recent Lok Sabha elections, to speak out against injustices and indifference faced by Karnataka. Speaking on Friday, state Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar shared these insights with reporters.

Gandhi hosted a meeting involving both victorious and defeated Congress leaders at the party's office. The Congress leader lauded the nine newly elected MPs and urged them to stay connected with their constituents instead of being preoccupied with Bengaluru and Delhi. Additionally, he advised them to leverage the State government's support to accomplish public works.

Shivakumar remarked on Gandhi's efforts to uplift the spirits of the losing candidates. 'Rahul Gandhi encouraged them to stay engaged with the public and win over those who did not vote for us,' he said. Earlier that day, Gandhi appeared before a special court for a BJP-initiated defamation case but was granted bail.

The Deputy Chief Minister further announced that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were invited to the All India Congress Committee executive meeting on Saturday. Post-meeting, they plan to deliberate further with local leaders. Addressing the fraud allegations in Maharshi Valmiki Vikas Nigam, he firmly stated that the case would not be handed over to the CBI but assured full cooperation. The fund misappropriation scandal involved Rs 87 crore and led to the resignation of Scheduled Tribe Welfare Minister B Nagendra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)