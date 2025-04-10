Karnataka Leadership Standoff: Shivakumar Holds Ground
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed any discussions about a change in state Congress leadership. Despite internal pressures citing the 'one man, one post' policy, he remains KPCC president. Meanwhile, Shivakumar addressed issues surrounding vacant MLC seats, corruption allegations, and airport development discussions.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has firmly denied any talks about altering the state Congress leadership, a position he currently maintains. He declared that no such discussions have occurred with the party's high command, despite internal pressures for adherence to the 'one man, one post' policy.
Shivakumar, who is currently serving an extended term as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, faced scrutiny for holding dual roles. However, he affirmed that his term remains intact while noting changes in other party offices and the upcoming visit of AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala to address filling vacant MLC seats.
In addition to internal party dynamics, Shivakumar tackled corruption accusations and infrastructural proposals. He refuted claims that Karnataka led in corruption and distanced himself from airport development plans, while responding sarcastically to JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy's threats to expose governmental misconduct.
