Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir: EC Accepts Applications for Common Symbols

In a significant move indicating the imminence of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission announced on Friday its decision to start accepting applications for the allotment of 'common symbols' from registered unrecognised parties in the Union Territory. The Commission's decision was made public through an official communication.

According to an official, Para 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order of 1968 allows any registered unrecognised political party to apply for a 'common symbol' up to six months before the expiry of a House's term. In the absence of a functional assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, the EC took the step of inviting applications through a press statement.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, recently indicated that the Election Commission would soon initiate the process for holding assembly polls in the Union Territory, following significant voter participation in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Supreme Court has also directed the poll panel to organize assembly elections by September 30, marking the first elections since the historic 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

