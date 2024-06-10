AAP Slams BJP: Controversial Ministerial Appointment Sparks Debate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for appointing Jitan Ram Manjhi as a cabinet minister, despite his controversial statement that Ravan is better than Lord Ram.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj raised pressing questions about the BJP's religious beliefs, urging the party to clarify whether it considers Lord Ram and the Ramayan to be imaginary and whether it agrees with Manjhi's remarks. Bharadwaj asserted that the BJP has compromised its religious values for political gains.

Manjhi, leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, had previously claimed that Lord Ram is an imaginary figure and praised Ravan's knowledge of rituals. Bharadwaj questioned the BJP's choice, asking if the party shares Manjhi's views on Lord Ram and the Ramayan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)