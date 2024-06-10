Jitendra Singh Retains Key Roles in Modi’s Government
Senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh continues to hold significant positions as Union Minister of State for the third consecutive term, including roles in the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and more. President Droupadi Murmu allocated portfolios to newly inducted ministers in the Modi administration.
India
- India
Senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh on Monday retained his influential roles within the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as well as the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences. This marks his third term in these crucial positions.
In the latest cabinet reshuffle by President Droupadi Murmu, Singh was reappointed as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the PMO, Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and also entrusted with responsibilities in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and the Department of Space.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintains direct oversight of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, alongside the Departments of Atomic Energy and Space. Singh's political journey began in 2014 when he was first inducted into the PMO. A multi-faceted individual, the 67-year-old Singh is a medical practitioner, author, professor, and newspaper columnist, known for his literary contributions to medical education.
