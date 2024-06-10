Shiv Sena Expresses Discontent Over Cabinet Berth Allocation in Modi Government

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has raised its voice against what it perceives as an unfair allocation of cabinet berths in the newly-formed Narendra Modi government, highlighting a sense of partiality in the distribution of ministerial positions within the ruling coalition.

A day after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar opted to wait for a Cabinet berth rather than accepting a Minister of State position, Shiv Sena Party Leader in the Lok Sabha, Shrikant Shinde, reaffirmed the party's unwavering support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that there would be no bargaining for power.

Prataprao Jadhav of Shinde Sena was the only representative in the new Modi government, taking oath as a Minister of State with independent charge. Despite winning seven seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena received only one MoS berth, while other parties with fewer seats were granted Cabinet positions. Citing the need for fair treatment, the party seeks equitable representation as they prepare for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

