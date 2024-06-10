Left Menu

Shiv Sena Expresses Discontent Over Cabinet Berth Allocation in Modi Government

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has voiced concerns over perceived partiality in cabinet berth allocation within the newly-formed Narendra Modi government. Despite winning seven seats, the party received only one Minister of State position, while smaller allies secured Cabinet positions. The party seeks fair treatment ahead of upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:07 IST
Shiv Sena Expresses Discontent Over Cabinet Berth Allocation in Modi Government
  • Country:
  • India

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has raised its voice against what it perceives as an unfair allocation of cabinet berths in the newly-formed Narendra Modi government, highlighting a sense of partiality in the distribution of ministerial positions within the ruling coalition.

A day after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar opted to wait for a Cabinet berth rather than accepting a Minister of State position, Shiv Sena Party Leader in the Lok Sabha, Shrikant Shinde, reaffirmed the party's unwavering support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that there would be no bargaining for power.

Prataprao Jadhav of Shinde Sena was the only representative in the new Modi government, taking oath as a Minister of State with independent charge. Despite winning seven seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena received only one MoS berth, while other parties with fewer seats were granted Cabinet positions. Citing the need for fair treatment, the party seeks equitable representation as they prepare for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024