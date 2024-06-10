Madurai Adheenam Calls for Action Amid Modi's Third Term

In a significant development, Madurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuming office for an unprecedented third consecutive term. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the pontiff of the oldest Saivaite Adheenam in Tamil Nadu called for immediate steps to retrieve the Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka. Swamigal emphasized that reclaiming the islet is vital to resolving the livelihood concerns of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

The Adheenam also voiced his support for creating a separate Eelam for Lankan Tamils, a long-standing demand among sections in Tamil Nadu. In a pointed remark, he expressed sadness over the electoral victory of those he believes were responsible for the violence against Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Exploring local political dynamics, Swamigal responded to questions about the recent electoral performance, attributing AIADMK's defeat to its departure from the BJP-led NDA, suggesting political alignment might have influenced the outcome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)