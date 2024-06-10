Left Menu

Madurai Adheenam Calls for Action Amid Modi's Third Term

Madurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive term. He urged action to retrieve Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka, addressing Tamil Nadu fishermen's issues. He also emphasized the need for separate Eelam for Lankan Tamils.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:08 IST
Madurai Adheenam Calls for Action Amid Modi's Third Term
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Madurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuming office for an unprecedented third consecutive term. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the pontiff of the oldest Saivaite Adheenam in Tamil Nadu called for immediate steps to retrieve the Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka. Swamigal emphasized that reclaiming the islet is vital to resolving the livelihood concerns of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

The Adheenam also voiced his support for creating a separate Eelam for Lankan Tamils, a long-standing demand among sections in Tamil Nadu. In a pointed remark, he expressed sadness over the electoral victory of those he believes were responsible for the violence against Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Exploring local political dynamics, Swamigal responded to questions about the recent electoral performance, attributing AIADMK's defeat to its departure from the BJP-led NDA, suggesting political alignment might have influenced the outcome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024