Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Lalan Singh Assume Key Ministries in Modi Cabinet

In a significant reshuffle, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was appointed the new rural development minister on Monday. His appointment comes alongside that of ally Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan, alias Lalan Singh, who now heads the panchayati raj ministry.

This move marks a noteworthy shift, as it is the first time the rural development and panchayati raj ministries are headed by different ministers under the Narendra Modi administration. This separation diverts from the earlier period under the BJP when one minister oversaw both portfolios.

The rural development ministry, pivotal for socio-economic progress in rural India, is tasked with implementing major schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Meanwhile, the panchayati raj ministry, established in 2004, handles the transfer of grants to local rural bodies for civic programs.

Historically, during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governance, these ministries were managed by different ministers. However, since the BJP took power, the portfolios were unified. The roles were formerly held by Nitin Gadkari, Birender Singh, and later Narendra Singh Tomar until July 2021, and subsequently by Giriraj Singh until the latest reshuffle.

