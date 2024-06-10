Left Menu

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil Pledges to Transform Water Power into National Strength

C R Paatil, the newly-appointed Jal Shakti Minister, pledged to transform 'jal shakti' into 'rashtra shakti', emphasizing water conservation's importance. With gratitude towards PM Modi, he committed to enhancing India's water resources. Other noteworthy appointments include Nimuben Bambhania as Minister of State for Consumer Affairs.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:28 IST
C R Paatil, the newly-appointed Jal Shakti Minister, on Monday pledged to transform 'jal shakti' (water power) into 'rashtra shakti' (national power). He emphasized the sacred duty of conserving and enhancing India's water resources during the first cabinet meeting of the Modi government's new term.

'It is a moment of immense pride and inspiration for me to thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Sir for entrusting me with the responsibility of Jal Shakti Ministry. I express my deep gratitude for this important responsibility,' Paatil tweeted.

Highlighting the significance of water conservation, Paatil reiterated his commitment to the cause and the leadership of PM Modi in ensuring rich water resources for future generations.

