Oath-Taking Ceremony Turns Wild as Video of Alleged Leopard Goes Viral
During BJP MP Durga Das Uikey's oath-taking ceremony, a video featuring a shadowy animal raised a stir on social media, with some guessing it was a leopard. The Delhi Police later clarified that the animal was, in fact, a common house cat, debunking the wild speculations.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:33 IST
During the oath-taking ceremony of BJP MP Durga Das Uikey at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a video clip caused a stir on social media as viewers speculated the presence of a leopard in the corridor.
The Delhi Police issued a statement on 'X', confirming the animal seen in the video was merely a common house cat.
Despite the wild theories circulating online, officials reiterated that only dogs and domestic cats are found within the presidential estate.
