Left Menu

Oath-Taking Ceremony Turns Wild as Video of Alleged Leopard Goes Viral

During BJP MP Durga Das Uikey's oath-taking ceremony, a video featuring a shadowy animal raised a stir on social media, with some guessing it was a leopard. The Delhi Police later clarified that the animal was, in fact, a common house cat, debunking the wild speculations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:33 IST
Oath-Taking Ceremony Turns Wild as Video of Alleged Leopard Goes Viral
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

During the oath-taking ceremony of BJP MP Durga Das Uikey at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a video clip caused a stir on social media as viewers speculated the presence of a leopard in the corridor.

The Delhi Police issued a statement on 'X', confirming the animal seen in the video was merely a common house cat.

Despite the wild theories circulating online, officials reiterated that only dogs and domestic cats are found within the presidential estate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024