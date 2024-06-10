Oath-Taking Ceremony Turns Wild as Video of Alleged Leopard Goes Viral

During the oath-taking ceremony of BJP MP Durga Das Uikey at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a video clip caused a stir on social media as viewers speculated the presence of a leopard in the corridor.

The Delhi Police issued a statement on 'X', confirming the animal seen in the video was merely a common house cat.

Despite the wild theories circulating online, officials reiterated that only dogs and domestic cats are found within the presidential estate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)