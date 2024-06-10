Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Critiques BJP's Dominance: Allies Left in the Cold

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah criticized the BJP for not giving meaningful ministerial portfolios to its allies. He argued that despite the NDA partners’ efforts, they lack influence in the power corridors and claimed the significant roles are kept within the BJP, including the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

In a pointed critique, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah denounced the BJP's treatment of its allies, accusing the party of hoarding key ministerial portfolios. He voiced his concerns through a statement on X, noting that despite the NDA partners' push for a fair share in the Modi 3.0 ministry, they wield little influence in the corridors of power.

Highlighting the marginalization, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asserted that the portfolios allocated to allies are mere ''leftovers,'' insinuating that the BJP has deliberately sidelined its coalition partners.

Abdullah further predicted that the post of Speaker of the Lok Sabha would inevitably remain with the BJP, underscoring the party's grip on significant positions.

