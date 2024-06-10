Omar Abdullah Critiques BJP's Dominance: Allies Left in the Cold

In a pointed critique, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah denounced the BJP's treatment of its allies, accusing the party of hoarding key ministerial portfolios. He voiced his concerns through a statement on X, noting that despite the NDA partners' push for a fair share in the Modi 3.0 ministry, they wield little influence in the corridors of power.

Highlighting the marginalization, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asserted that the portfolios allocated to allies are mere ''leftovers,'' insinuating that the BJP has deliberately sidelined its coalition partners.

Abdullah further predicted that the post of Speaker of the Lok Sabha would inevitably remain with the BJP, underscoring the party's grip on significant positions.

