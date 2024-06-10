Eknath Shinde Strategizes Future with Defeated Shiv Sena Candidates
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with Shiv Sena candidates who lost the recent Lok Sabha polls. The meeting discussed future strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. Despite several attendees, notable absences included Raju Parve, who attended a relative's funeral.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a crucial meeting on Monday night with Shiv Sena candidates who faced defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Shinde-led Sena, part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, had contested 15 seats in Maharashtra, winning seven.
The gathering included Mumbai MLA Yamini Jadhav, and candidates Rahul Shewale, Hemant Godse, Sadashiv Lokhande, Sanjay Mandlik, Baburao Kohalikar, and Hemant Patil, according to a party functionary. Notably absent was Raju Parve, who had to attend a family funeral.
During the meeting, Shinde discussed strategies for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, scheduled for October.
