Eknath Shinde Strategizes Future with Defeated Shiv Sena Candidates

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a crucial meeting on Monday night with Shiv Sena candidates who faced defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Shinde-led Sena, part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, had contested 15 seats in Maharashtra, winning seven.

The gathering included Mumbai MLA Yamini Jadhav, and candidates Rahul Shewale, Hemant Godse, Sadashiv Lokhande, Sanjay Mandlik, Baburao Kohalikar, and Hemant Patil, according to a party functionary. Notably absent was Raju Parve, who had to attend a family funeral.

During the meeting, Shinde discussed strategies for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, scheduled for October.

