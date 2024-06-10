Congress Pays Tribute to Victims of Jammu Terror Attack

The Congress on Monday held a solemn prayer meeting at Shahid Smarak to honor the pilgrims killed in the terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Paying tribute to the deceased, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai expressed that no level of condemnation suffices for the heinous act perpetrated by the terrorists.

Nine individuals lost their lives and 41 sustained injuries when terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus traveling from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, causing it to veer off the road and plummet into a deep gorge near Teryath village in Poni area of Reasi on Sunday. 'The horrific incident has shown that not only Kashmir but Jammu region too is not safe. The Central government has utterly failed to establish peace in Jammu and Kashmir and to prevent such terrorist attacks,' Rai asserted.

In a statement from the state Congress headquarters, Rai accused the Narendra Modi government of self-praise while the ground reality shows an increase in terrorist incidents over the past decade, with even Jammu division now being affected. Modi has repeatedly claimed that terrorism has been eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir, but the recent incident contradicts his assertions, Rai added.

During the prayer meeting, Congress leaders illuminated candles to pay homage to the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, according to Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi. The event saw the participation of many senior leaders from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)