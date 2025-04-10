Left Menu

Congress Protests Central Government's Price Hikes with 'Janaakrosha' Rally

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a protest against the central government's price hikes, countering BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatre'. The Congress criticizes the central government for its policies affecting essential commodities. The protest aims to highlight Congress's welfare schemes and address the BJP's campaign inconsistencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Congress, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, has declared a protest against the central government's price hikes, set to take place in Bengaluru on April 17. This move comes as a direct response to the BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatre', which targets the state government's policies.

Accusing the BJP-led central government of causing price surges in essential commodities like petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, Shivakumar emphasized the need to address public grievances. He stated that the Congress's 'Janaakrosha' protest is a counteraction to highlight the benefits of Congress's welfare schemes, including free bus services and power for citizens, contrasting with the BJP's campaign.

Shivakumar criticized the BJP's protests, highlighting the central government's increased excise duties and rising costs of commodities under its governance. He urged the opposition to direct their 'Janaakrosha' against the central policies rather than the state government, urging them to recognize the issues affecting common citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

