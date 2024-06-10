Congress Slams Centre Over Tax Devolution Move
The Congress criticized the Centre for its recent authorization of tax devolution to states, calling it a 'third-rate PR' tactic. The Centre released Rs 1,39,750 crore for June, including an additional instalment. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized that tax devolution is a constitutional entitlement, not a special favor.
The Congress lashed out at the Centre on Monday following its authorization to release tax devolution to states for June, criticizing it as 'third-rate PR' masquerading as largesse.
The Centre released Rs 1,39,750 crore, including an additional instalment, as part of the tax devolution for June.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stressed that tax devolution is a constitutional right determined by the finance commission, not a discretionary handout.
