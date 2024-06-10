Congress Slams Centre Over Tax Devolution Move

The Congress lashed out at the Centre on Monday following its authorization to release tax devolution to states for June, criticizing it as 'third-rate PR' masquerading as largesse.

The Centre released Rs 1,39,750 crore, including an additional instalment, as part of the tax devolution for June.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stressed that tax devolution is a constitutional right determined by the finance commission, not a discretionary handout.

