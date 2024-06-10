Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a strategic meeting with party functionaries to plan for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections., joined by district heads and key party members, as they prepare for the elections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:59 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray convened a significant meeting with party functionaries on Monday, focusing on strategies for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections set for the latter half of the year.

Despite contesting only 21 of the 48 constituencies, the party managed to secure nine seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Key attendees included district heads and other prominent party members.

