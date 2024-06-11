Mohan Charan Majhi Announced as New Chief Minister of Odisha

In a significant political development, BJP stalwart Mohan Charan Majhi has been declared the new Chief Minister of Odisha. The announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

In the same breath, Singh also revealed that KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida have been appointed as the state's deputy chief ministers.

These pivotal decisions were finalized during a BJP legislature party meeting, which saw the attendance of senior leaders including Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who joined as an observer.

