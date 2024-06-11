Left Menu

Mohan Charan Majhi Announced as New Chief Minister of Odisha

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi will take over as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the announcement on Tuesday. KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will serve as deputy chief ministers. The decision came following a BJP legislature party meeting attended by senior leaders.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:50 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, BJP stalwart Mohan Charan Majhi has been declared the new Chief Minister of Odisha. The announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

In the same breath, Singh also revealed that KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida have been appointed as the state's deputy chief ministers.

These pivotal decisions were finalized during a BJP legislature party meeting, which saw the attendance of senior leaders including Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who joined as an observer.

