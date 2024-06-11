Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Claims Modi Would Have Lost if Priyanka Contested Varanasi

Rahul Gandhi stated that Priyanka Gandhi could have defeated Narendra Modi in Varanasi by a significant margin. Speaking at a thanksgiving meeting, he praised the INDIA coalition's united effort in reducing the BJP-led NDA's strength. He also criticized Modi for prioritizing industrialists over the common people.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi remarked on Tuesday that had Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contested the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have faced defeat by two to three lakh votes.

During a thanksgiving meeting, Gandhi highlighted the unified efforts of the INDIA coalition parties in Raebareli, Amethi, and across the country, significantly reducing the BJP-led NDA's presence in Parliament.

The Congress leader stressed that he and fellow party members will avoid arrogance over the election outcomes, focusing instead on public welfare.

He accused Modi of sidelining common people in favor of top industrialists during the Ram temple consecration ceremony, emphasizing that the masses retaliated by defeating the BJP in Ayodhya.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in her brief address, expressed gratitude to the people of Amethi and Raebareli for ensuring the party's victory in these areas.

