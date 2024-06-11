Left Menu

Panneerselvam Urges AIADMK Unity After Lok Sabha Defeat

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam insists the AIADMK party can only succeed if its various factions reunite. Following AIADMK's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Panneerselvam emphasized the need for unity within the party, while commenting on BJP's increased vote share in the state.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:23 IST
Panneerselvam Urges AIADMK Unity After Lok Sabha Defeat
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who lost in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections after contesting in alliance with the BJP, claimed the AIADMK can be successful only when the factions reunite.

Following the AIADMK's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections as it failed to win any seat, Panneerselvam, who launched the AIADMK Workers' Rights Retrieval Committee, raked up the issue of the party's unity on Tuesday and said it (party) could be victorious only when various factions reunited.

''Unless all the groups divided in the AIADMK are united, the party will not be able to win at any time,'' he said, reacting to AIADMK's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Panneerselvam, unsuccessfully contested as an independent candidate on the ''jackfruit'' symbol from Ramanathapuram constituency with BJP's support. He lost to Nawas Kani of IUML, an ally of the ruling DMK.

Like the AIADMK, the BJP-led NDA too faced a rout in the polls. The DMK combine registered a spectacular victory, winning all the 39 constituencies in the state besides the lone Puducherry seat.

''Victory or defeat in elections is but natural. Revolutionary leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa nurtured the party from a cadre-based to people-oriented party and ruled the state,'' Panneerselvam said. He claimed that the BJP-led NDA increased its vote share and ''this is a victory of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's hard work.'' On the AIADMK candidates losing their deposits in seven Lok Sabha constituencies, he told reporters that the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami should respond to this.

Asked about his supporters -V Pugazhendhi, J C D Prabhakar and K C Palanisami- quitting his faction to launch their own outfit to bring about unity among the various factions in the AIADMK, Panneerselvam said ''I wish them well.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024