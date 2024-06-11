Pawan Kalyan: From Actor to Deputy Chief Minister in Andhra Pradesh
Pawan Kalyan, founder of the Janasena party and acclaimed actor, is poised to become the deputy chief minister in the upcoming Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP government is also expected to include several other key figures in its cabinet, marking a significant political reshuffle.
- Country:
- India
Pawan Kalyan, founder of the Janasena party and a celebrated actor, is on the cusp of being appointed the deputy chief minister in N Chandrababu Naidu's imminent government in Andhra Pradesh.
TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu is slated to take oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.
Sources within the ruling TDP indicate that the new administration may allocate five to six ministerial positions to its allies, Janasena and BJP. Key figures such as Janasena's political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar are also expected to be inducted into the cabinet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Veteran Indian-Origin UK MP Virendra Sharma Steps Back from Politics
"VK Pandian is the real CM of Odisha; Patnaik works as a shadow CM," says BJP leader Vishwas Sarang
BJP demands arrest of BRS chief KCR in phone tapping case after ex-deputy commissioner's claims
"TMC fighting for existence, Bengal will be best-performing state for BJP": PM Modi
Rudranil Ghosh: Screen Star to BJP's Campaign Dynamo