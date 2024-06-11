Pawan Kalyan: From Actor to Deputy Chief Minister in Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan, founder of the Janasena party and a celebrated actor, is on the cusp of being appointed the deputy chief minister in N Chandrababu Naidu's imminent government in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu is slated to take oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.

Sources within the ruling TDP indicate that the new administration may allocate five to six ministerial positions to its allies, Janasena and BJP. Key figures such as Janasena's political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar are also expected to be inducted into the cabinet.

