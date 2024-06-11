Naidu to be Sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for Fourth Term

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is poised to be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth term. The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and several other leaders.

Sources from the NDA indicated that Amit Shah, arriving tonight, will meet Naidu at his residence. Governor S Abdul Nazeer invited Naidu to form the government following a request from NDA leaders. Naidu and NDA ministers convened later in the evening at Raj Bhavan, solidifying plans for the oath-taking ceremony at 11.27 am near Medha IT Park, opposite Gannavaram Airport, in Kesarapalli, on Vijayawada's outskirts.

Earlier, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners elected Naidu as their leader. Addressing the legislators, Naidu committed to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu expressed gratitude for the support and highlighted the cooperative assurances received from the Central Government. NDA allies, including TDP, BJP, and Janasena, met the Governor to stake their claim in forming the government. Among others, Naidu, Janasena's Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, and TDP's Atchannaidu are expected to be included in the cabinet, with Kalyan potentially serving as deputy CM.

Cabinet allocations for Janasena and BJP are anticipated to fill six seats. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad coordinated the logistics for the event, noting Prime Minister Modi's arrival and departure schedule. Invitations were extended to farmers contributing to Amaravati's capital project and individuals allegedly harassed during the prior YSR Congress regime. Naidu's political journey began in 1995, with subsequent terms post-bifurcation in 2014 and now, following a landslide victory, returning as CM in 2024. The NDA's triumph in both assembly and Lok Sabha elections cements their stronghold with 164 of 175 assembly and 21 of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

