Left Menu

Hunter Biden's Legal Woes Deepen with Felony Convictions

Hunter Biden has been found guilty of three felony charges related to an illegal gun purchase in 2018, where he falsely claimed he was not a drug user. The conviction, alongside former President Trump's legal battles, is casting a shadow over the upcoming election, affecting President Joe Biden's political landscape.

PTI | Wilmington | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:59 IST
Hunter Biden's Legal Woes Deepen with Felony Convictions
Hunter Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

Hunter Biden has been convicted on all three felony charges associated with the purchase of a revolver in 2018. Prosecutors claimed the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form, asserting he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Jurors found him guilty of making a false statement to a federally licensed gun dealer, falsely claiming he was not a drug user, and illegally possessing the firearm for 11 days. Biden, who faces up to 25 years in prison, will be sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika, although first-time offenders rarely receive the maximum sentence.

This conviction occurs in an election year and has political undertones, as Hunter Biden's legal troubles are compounded by those of Donald Trump. President Biden has remained cautious, avoiding comment on the federal case to prevent any perception of interference, but allies are concerned about the impact on his re-election bid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024