Hunter Biden's Legal Woes Deepen with Felony Convictions

Hunter Biden has been convicted on all three felony charges associated with the purchase of a revolver in 2018. Prosecutors claimed the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form, asserting he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Jurors found him guilty of making a false statement to a federally licensed gun dealer, falsely claiming he was not a drug user, and illegally possessing the firearm for 11 days. Biden, who faces up to 25 years in prison, will be sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika, although first-time offenders rarely receive the maximum sentence.

This conviction occurs in an election year and has political undertones, as Hunter Biden's legal troubles are compounded by those of Donald Trump. President Biden has remained cautious, avoiding comment on the federal case to prevent any perception of interference, but allies are concerned about the impact on his re-election bid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)