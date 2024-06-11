Left Menu

Mohan Charan Majhi: New Tribal Chief Minister of Odisha

Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the third tribal chief minister of Odisha, marking the end of a 24-year period without tribal leadership. This comes after his party, BJP, won against the BJD. Majhi follows in the footsteps of Giridhar Gamang and Hemananda Biswal of the Congress.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:11 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi has taken charge as the new chief minister of Odisha, becoming the third tribal leader to hold this position. His ascension marks the first time in over two decades that a tribal leader has led the state.

The timeline of Odisha's tribal leadership includes Hemananda Biswal, who served as the chief minister on two occasions, and Giridhar Gamang.

Majhi's rise to power follows BJP's victory over the BJD, ending the latter's 24-year rule. This political shift is significant for the representation of tribal communities in the state's governance.

