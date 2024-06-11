Mohan Charan Majhi: New Tribal Chief Minister of Odisha

Mohan Charan Majhi has taken charge as the new chief minister of Odisha, becoming the third tribal leader to hold this position. His ascension marks the first time in over two decades that a tribal leader has led the state.

The timeline of Odisha's tribal leadership includes Hemananda Biswal, who served as the chief minister on two occasions, and Giridhar Gamang.

Majhi's rise to power follows BJP's victory over the BJD, ending the latter's 24-year rule. This political shift is significant for the representation of tribal communities in the state's governance.

