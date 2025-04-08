South Korea Prepares for Snap Election Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea is gearing up for a snap presidential election set for June 3, following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. This development comes amidst ongoing political turmoil and economic challenges facing the nation.

Yoon's removal has prompted various political figures to announce their candidacy. Kim Moon-soo and Ahn Cheol-soo have both declared their intentions to run, with Kim stepping down from his ministerial position to focus on his campaign. Ahn, a former presidential candidate, aims to bolster economic growth through new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party is the current front-runner, although he faces multiple legal charges. South Korea continues to navigate through a complex political landscape as it approaches the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)