President accepts resignation of former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of former Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Tuesday. "President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect," an official statement said.

Earlier in April, Anand resigned from AAP and as minister of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet, alleging corruption in the party. Anand faced raids by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) earlier in November last year in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Reportedly, around nine premises linked to Anand, including his official residence, were raided by the ED. Anand was elected to the Delhi assembly in 2020 and he represents the Patel Nagar assembly constituency. He held multiple portfolios in the Kejriwal cabinet, including Social Welfare, SC and ST, Gurudwara elections, and Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Before joining AAP, Anand was a businessman and was pictured beside Kejriwal in the Anna-Hazare-led movement against corruption in 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)