Mohan Charan Majhi: Odisha's New Tribal Chief Minister Leads the Charge for BJP

Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA and tribal leader, has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. The BJP secured a historic mandate, ending BJD's 24-year rule. Majhi will be joined by two deputy chief ministers as he leads the state towards progress and prosperity.

Updated: 11-06-2024 22:31 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic shift, BJP's Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA and tribal leader, has been named the new Chief Minister of Odisha. This marks the first time the saffron party has secured a clear mandate in the state, ending the BJD's 24-year stint in power.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh announced Majhi's appointment and introduced the two new deputy chief ministers: six-time legislator Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and debutant MLA Pravati Parida. Central observers, including Singh and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, attended the BJP legislature party meeting that unanimously endorsed Majhi.

Shortly after his election, Majhi met Governor Raghubar Das and presented a letter of support from 81 MLAs, including three Independents, to form the new government. The BJP won 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, while the BJD secured 51, making this a significant political milestone.

