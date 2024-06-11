Left Menu

Conflict Escalates in Rakhine: Villages Emptied Amid Rebel Threats

Myanmar’s military has been evacuating villages near Rakhine's capital, Sittwe, to fortify against imminent attacks from the Arakan Army. This move follows the group’s declaration to capture military outposts. The Arakan Army aims to establish autonomy and has made significant territorial gains. UN expresses concern over escalating violence.

Updated: 11-06-2024 23:20 IST
Myanmar's military is forcing evacuations from villages near Rakhine's capital, Sittwe, as they brace for attacks from the Arakan Army. Reports from residents and activist groups indicate the military's efforts to fortify the area, reflecting the high tensions in the ongoing civil war.

The strategic move comes after the Arakan Army, representing the state's Rohingya Muslim minority, declared intentions to target military outposts in Sittwe. If successful, it would mark the first capture of a state capital by rebel forces, revealing the gravity of Myanmar's internal conflict.

The Arakan Army seeks autonomy and has successfully taken control of significant territories in Rakhine over the past six months. The UN and international observers have raised alarms about the growing violence and humanitarian impact in the region.

