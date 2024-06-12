Rahul Gandhi's Dilemma: Which Seat Will He Choose?
Rahul Gandhi, after winning from Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the 2024 general elections, is undecided on which seat to retain. KPCC chief K Sudhakaran suggested he might give up Wayanad. Gandhi assured constituents that he would make both constituencies happy, but remains undecided.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, victorious in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli during the 2024 general elections, left supporters in suspense on Wednesday regarding which seat he will retain. While addressing a crowd in Malappuram, Gandhi confessed his dilemma over the decision.
According to the Representation of People Act, candidates can contest from two constituencies but must relinquish one. KPCC chief K Sudhakaran hinted that Congress leader Gandhi might choose to give up Wayanad. 'We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi, who is supposed to lead the nation, cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad,' Sudhakaran stated.
Speaking at Kalpetta in Wayanad, Gandhi remarked that many were speculating about his decision. He emphasized that both constituencies would be content with his choice. In 2019, Gandhi contested from Amethi and Wayanad, losing Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani but winning Wayanad comfortably. This year, he triumphed in both Rae Bareli and Wayanad, though with a narrower margin in the latter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Constitution of India, reservation and democratic principles are in danger," says Congress' Jitu Patwari on PM Modi's comments
Nadda Criticizes Congress Over Reservation Policy at Kinnaur Rally
MNS Goes Solo for Konkan Graduates' Constituency
Scams were routine before 2014 as Congress indulged in loot 24x7, Modi stopped it: PM in Jharkhand's Dumka.
High Stakes Battle in Hamirpur: BJP vs Congress Showdown