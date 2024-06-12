Rahul Gandhi's Dilemma: Which Seat Will He Choose?

Rahul Gandhi, victorious in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli during the 2024 general elections, left supporters in suspense on Wednesday regarding which seat he will retain. While addressing a crowd in Malappuram, Gandhi confessed his dilemma over the decision.

According to the Representation of People Act, candidates can contest from two constituencies but must relinquish one. KPCC chief K Sudhakaran hinted that Congress leader Gandhi might choose to give up Wayanad. 'We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi, who is supposed to lead the nation, cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad,' Sudhakaran stated.

Speaking at Kalpetta in Wayanad, Gandhi remarked that many were speculating about his decision. He emphasized that both constituencies would be content with his choice. In 2019, Gandhi contested from Amethi and Wayanad, losing Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani but winning Wayanad comfortably. This year, he triumphed in both Rae Bareli and Wayanad, though with a narrower margin in the latter.

