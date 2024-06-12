US-Ukraine Security Pact: Strengthening Defense Ties
The United States will sign a new security agreement with Ukraine, as announced by the White House. President Joe Biden's national security adviser emphasized the necessity for Ukraine to defend itself against future aggression. This announcement coincides with Biden's travel to the G7 summit in Italy.
The United States will sign a new security agreement with Ukraine on Thursday, the White House said, as U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to the G7 summit in Italy.
Ukraine must be able to defend itself to deter future aggression, according to Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who made the announcement to reporters aboard Air Force One.
