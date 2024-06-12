For next three and half years, we have to serve people of Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday chaired the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting. Sukhu said that for the next three and a half years, the state government has to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh. CM Sukhu said, "Our government required one seat for the majority. People have voted for us from 4 seats. We have reached the majority. For the next three and half years we have to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh. BJP gave tickets to the rebel legislators. People have voted 80 per cent out of power. Elections have been announced for three by-elections. We will fight them."

Throughout a three-and-half-hour meeting, three resolutions were passed, and a detailed strategy was chalked out to ensure the victory of Congress candidates in the upcoming Assembly by-elections. The CLP expressed solidarity under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and emphasized their confidence in securing all three assembly seats in the forthcoming bye-elections.

During the meeting, a resolution was passed to thank the people and party workers for their support, which led to Congress winning four out of six seats in the recent assembly bye-elections, thereby increasing the strength of legislators of the Congress Party in Vidhan Sabha to 38 from 34. All the MLAs said this win shows public approval of the policies and programs of the present State Government, led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during its one-and-a-half years in office. They said that the Congress Party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections has improved significantly compared to the 2019 general elections, with the vote percentage rising from 27.53 percent to 41.67 percent.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) criticized the BJP's Operation Lotus and other efforts to destabilize the elected government. All Congress MLAs pledged to resist these attempts and uphold the integrity of the political process. State Congress President Pratibha Singh, along with Ministers and MLAs, were also present in the CLP meeting.

The by elections has been announced by the Election Commission of India and the by elections for Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra assembly Constituency are scheduled for July 10, 2024. Three Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra Assembly constituency in Kangra district, Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district and KL Thakur from Nalagarh Assembly constituency in Solan district, had submitted their resignations to the speaker on March 22,2024 and joined the BJP after submitting their resignation.

They have earlier protested against the speaker demanding to accept their resignations and later aproached in High Court in April this year. The Speaker had accepted their resignation on June 3 and the ECI has notified by-elections in these assembly segments. (ANI)

