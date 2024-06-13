Blinken Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday that mediators would continue efforts to finalize a ceasefire deal for Gaza after Hamas suggested amendments to a US-backed plan, noting some changes as 'workable' while others were not.

The public negotiation process has revealed frustrations over the difficulty of agreeing on a ceasefire that could end eight months of devastating conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of numerous Palestinians and left Israeli hostages in captivity. Previous optimism for a resolution has repeatedly encountered obstacles due to the differing demands of each side.

Despite global support for the ceasefire proposal, it has not been fully accepted by Israel or Hamas. Blinken, during his eighth visit to the region since the war began, stressed the importance of Hamas making final decisions to bridge differences. Meanwhile, simultaneous rocket attacks from Hezbollah into northern Israel have added to the regional tension, further complicating ceasefire efforts.

