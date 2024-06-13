Modi's International Image at G7 Summit

The Congress on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his first international visit in his third term, saying he is flying to Italy to ''salvage his diminished international image'' at this year's G7 Summit.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the historical importance of the G7 Summit, which includes the USA, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Japan since the late 1970s. He noted that between 1997 and 2014, Russia was also a member.

Ramesh pointed out that India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa have been participants since 2003. He recalled the famous G7 Summit in June 2007 in Helligendamm, Germany, where the Singh-Merkel formula for equitable climate change negotiations was presented. ''Dr. Manmohan Singh emerged as the voice of the Global South by substance, not hollow self-boasts,'' Ramesh said.

'Of course, it is too much to expect from our 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri to know or acknowledge this history as he flies to Italy today to salvage his diminished international image at this year's Summit,'' Ramesh added.

Modi, along with a high-level delegation, will travel to Italy on Thursday to participate in the G7 Summit outreach session on June 14. This marks his first trip abroad after becoming prime minister for the third time. The summit, held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy's Apulia region from June 13 to 15, will focus on issues such as the war in Ukraine and the Gaza conflict.

