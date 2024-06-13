NATO Ministers Convene to Boost Ukraine Support as Russia Advances

NATO defence ministers assembled on Thursday with the goal of finalizing a long-term security assistance and military training plan for Ukraine in response to Russia's extensive invasion. The meeting saw a conditional nod from Hungary, given it isn't mandated to participate directly.

Held at NATO headquarters in Brussels over two days, this gathering precedes a summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Washington from July 9-11. Leaders are expected to announce additional financial support for Ukraine during the summit.

Significant but inconsistent military support has marked Western efforts. This meeting aims to streamline assistance, using NATO's command structure and shared budget. Despite these discussions, securing Patriot missile systems for Ukraine remains elusive, showcasing ongoing challenges.

