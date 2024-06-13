Left Menu

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Predicts Short Lifespan for Current Coalition Government

AAP leader Sanjay Singh asserted that the current coalition government at the Centre would not last beyond a year, positioning the INDIA bloc as a viable alternative. Singh criticized the BJP's handling of its allies and accused it of political manipulation, advocating increased opposition unity.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-06-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday declared that the coalition government at the Centre is unlikely to survive beyond a year. He emphasized that the INDIA bloc stands ready to offer an alternative at the opportune moment.

Speaking in Noida, Singh criticized the BJP's approach towards its opposition, highlighting the imprisonment of several opposition leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. He accused the BJP of aiming to suppress opposition voices through such actions.

Singh also noted that the BJP's treatment of its allies, giving them 'token ministries,' signals a potential breakdown of the coalition. He urged allies like TDP to reconsider their stance, warning of the consequences of a BJP-aligned Speaker in Parliament. Singh advocated for the expansion of AAP's base in Uttar Pradesh, with a forthcoming conference in Lucknow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

