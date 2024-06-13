Left Menu

Ninong Ering Takes Oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

BJP leader Ninong Ering took the oath as the Pro-tem speaker of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The oath was administered by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan. Ering will administer the oaths to newly elected legislators. In attendance were prominent political figures.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:27 IST
Ninong Ering Takes Oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly
Ninong Ering
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Ninong Ering was officially sworn in as the Pro-tem speaker of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The ceremony was conducted by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan.

Ering, who is tasked with administering oaths to newly elected legislators, had won the Pasighat West assembly seat in the 2019 elections on a Congress ticket but switched to the BJP just before the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Dignitaries present at the event included Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and other newly sworn-in cabinet ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024