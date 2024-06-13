Ninong Ering Takes Oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly
BJP leader Ninong Ering took the oath as the Pro-tem speaker of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The oath was administered by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan. Ering will administer the oaths to newly elected legislators. In attendance were prominent political figures.
BJP leader Ninong Ering was officially sworn in as the Pro-tem speaker of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The ceremony was conducted by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan.
Ering, who is tasked with administering oaths to newly elected legislators, had won the Pasighat West assembly seat in the 2019 elections on a Congress ticket but switched to the BJP just before the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
Dignitaries present at the event included Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and other newly sworn-in cabinet ministers.
