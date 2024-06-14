BJP Leader Calls for Expulsion of Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar Over Alleged Support for Congress
A BJP leader has requested the expulsion of Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar, alleging his support for a Congress candidate in the Jalna seat during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The leader claims Sattar worked against the BJP's candidate in Sillod, part of the Jalna constituency, and demands his removal from the cabinet.
- Country:
- India
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has called for the expulsion of Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar, accusing him of supporting the Congress candidate in the Jalna constituency during the recent Lok Sabha elections.
In a letter to BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Kamlesh Katariya, chief of the party's Sillod city unit, alleged that Shiv Sena's Sattar and his supporters had aided Congress candidate Kalyan Kale in defeating former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve by over one lakh votes.
The ruling coalition in Maharashtra includes the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's led Shiv Sena, and the NCP under Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Katariya claimed Sattar acted against the BJP candidate in Sillod, part of the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency, and accused him of instigating false cases against party workers. Discontented BJP workers sought Sattar's removal from the state cabinet for the sake of party unity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Like Mungeri Lal, Rahul Gandhi also has the right to dream," says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Rescue Operation Underway for Trapped Excavator Operator in Maharashtra
Protests Ignite in Maharashtra Over Jitendra Awhad's Ambedkar Poster Incident
Pune incident wouldn't have occurred if minor accused was NCC cadet: Maharashtra Governor
Controversy Sparks Over Maharashtra MLA's Protest Poster Tear