Left Menu

Fadnavis Calls for BJP Revival Amid Lok Sabha Setback in Maharashtra

Following the BJP's drop in Lok Sabha seats from 23 to 9 in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need for genuine introspection and strategic planning to revive the party's fortunes. He addressed the party's losses due to polarization and urged cadres to prepare for upcoming assembly elections, countering opposition narratives.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:17 IST
Fadnavis Calls for BJP Revival Amid Lok Sabha Setback in Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a significant drop in the BJP's Lok Sabha seats from 23 to 9 in Maharashtra, senior party leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need for earnest introspection and strategic revival.

During a meeting aimed at analyzing election results, Fadnavis attributed the losses to polarization, stating, "We require a strategy and genuine introspection. Just analysis is not enough." Despite the setback, he highlighted that BJP secured two lakh more votes in Mumbai and led in 130 assembly segments.

Fadnavis urged party members to debunk false narratives by the opposition and focus on increasing their vote share for the coming assembly elections. He concluded by requesting to step down from his government role to dedicate himself fully to party efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024