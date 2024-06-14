Fadnavis Calls for BJP Revival Amid Lok Sabha Setback in Maharashtra
Following the BJP's drop in Lok Sabha seats from 23 to 9 in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need for genuine introspection and strategic planning to revive the party's fortunes. He addressed the party's losses due to polarization and urged cadres to prepare for upcoming assembly elections, countering opposition narratives.
Amid a significant drop in the BJP's Lok Sabha seats from 23 to 9 in Maharashtra, senior party leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need for earnest introspection and strategic revival.
During a meeting aimed at analyzing election results, Fadnavis attributed the losses to polarization, stating, "We require a strategy and genuine introspection. Just analysis is not enough." Despite the setback, he highlighted that BJP secured two lakh more votes in Mumbai and led in 130 assembly segments.
Fadnavis urged party members to debunk false narratives by the opposition and focus on increasing their vote share for the coming assembly elections. He concluded by requesting to step down from his government role to dedicate himself fully to party efforts.
