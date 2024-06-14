Portion of Kalyan's historic Durgadi fort collapses

A portion of the historic Durgadi fort in Maharashtra's Thane district collapsed on Friday.

A video that surfaced on social media showed a portion of the bastion of the 17th-century structure in Kalyan had collapsed.

Following the collapse, the authorities cordoned off the area to avert untoward incidents.

Talking to reporters, the Shiv Sena's Kalyan unit chief, Ravi Patil, said the fort's renovation was delayed due to some issues with the archaeological department.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has already sanctioned Rs 12.5 crore for the fort's renovation, and the first instalment of Rs 2.50 crore has been disbursed, he said.

Despite efforts, officials of the archaeological department could not be reached.

As per some records, Durgadi Fort, located near Kalyan Creek and Ulhas River, was built after the Maratha forces conquered the region from Adilshah in the 1660s. The fort has a temple of Goddess Durga, from which the structure gets its name.

