Left Menu

Controversial Comparisons: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil Unveiled

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal compared Devendra Fadnavis' administration to that of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, causing controversy. Sapkal criticized the state government for deteriorating law and order, and the lack of a dedicated home minister. He also accused local authorities of failing to combat drug trafficking in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:20 IST
Controversial Comparisons: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil Unveiled
Harshvardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal reiterated his contentious comparison of Devendra Fadnavis' administration to that of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, a statement that sparked a fierce backlash from the ruling alliance. The alliance accused Sapkal of disrespecting Fadnavis, raising the issue in the legislature, and seeking legal action against him.

In his comments to reporters, Sapkal criticized the state government for a decline in law and order, questioning the lack of a full-time home minister. Currently, CM Fadnavis handles the home portfolio. Sapkal pointed to violent incidents such as the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and a rape case in Pune as evidence of the state's deteriorating law enforcement system.

Sapkal also highlighted an alleged influx of drugs into Pune from Gujarat, criticizing the police for not investigating this potential link. He reiterated the need for a dedicated home minister, suggesting that Fadnavis should resign. Responding to former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar's defection to Shiv Sena, Sapkal remarked on the diminishing importance of ideology in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025