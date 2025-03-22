Controversial Comparisons: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil Unveiled

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal reiterated his contentious comparison of Devendra Fadnavis' administration to that of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, a statement that sparked a fierce backlash from the ruling alliance. The alliance accused Sapkal of disrespecting Fadnavis, raising the issue in the legislature, and seeking legal action against him.

In his comments to reporters, Sapkal criticized the state government for a decline in law and order, questioning the lack of a full-time home minister. Currently, CM Fadnavis handles the home portfolio. Sapkal pointed to violent incidents such as the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and a rape case in Pune as evidence of the state's deteriorating law enforcement system.

Sapkal also highlighted an alleged influx of drugs into Pune from Gujarat, criticizing the police for not investigating this potential link. He reiterated the need for a dedicated home minister, suggesting that Fadnavis should resign. Responding to former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar's defection to Shiv Sena, Sapkal remarked on the diminishing importance of ideology in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)