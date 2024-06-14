Modi Invites Pope Francis to India at G7 Summit

In a significant gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India, emphasizing his admiration for the pontiff's commitment to serving humanity. This took place during their warm exchange at the Outreach session of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy.

The summit, which brought together world leaders to discuss pressing issues such as Artificial Intelligence, Energy, and African-Mediterranean affairs, saw Modi and the 87-year-old Pope engaging warmly. The Pope, addressing the session, highlighted the ethical use of AI, underscoring its potential impact on society.

Prime Minister Modi's invitation is seen against the backdrop of India's historical ties with the Vatican and the Christian community, with a notable mention of the 2021 meeting at the Vatican where discussions spanned climate change and global health crises. India's hopes for a papal visit next year signal a growing bond amid complex global dialogues.

