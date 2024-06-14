Left Menu

Modi Invites Pope Francis to India at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India during the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy. Modi praised the Pope's dedication to serving people and discussed various global issues including AI, energy, and climate change. The meeting highlights India's warm relations with the Vatican and the global Catholic community.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:21 IST
Modi Invites Pope Francis to India at G7 Summit
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India, emphasizing his admiration for the pontiff's commitment to serving humanity. This took place during their warm exchange at the Outreach session of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy.

The summit, which brought together world leaders to discuss pressing issues such as Artificial Intelligence, Energy, and African-Mediterranean affairs, saw Modi and the 87-year-old Pope engaging warmly. The Pope, addressing the session, highlighted the ethical use of AI, underscoring its potential impact on society.

Prime Minister Modi's invitation is seen against the backdrop of India's historical ties with the Vatican and the Christian community, with a notable mention of the 2021 meeting at the Vatican where discussions spanned climate change and global health crises. India's hopes for a papal visit next year signal a growing bond amid complex global dialogues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024