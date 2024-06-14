Modi and Zelenskyy Push for Peace at Swiss Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit to discuss India’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Modi emphasized dialogue and diplomacy, and thanked Zelenskyy for inviting a high-level Indian delegation to the Swiss Peace Summit.
- Country:
- Italy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held crucial talks at the G7 summit, underscoring India's role in advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
The timely discussion also spotlighted the upcoming Swiss Peace Summit, where India will participate with a high-level delegation, reflecting its commitment to global peace initiatives. Modi expressed eagerness to strengthen India-Ukraine relations and lauded the productive meeting.
Zelenskyy, in turn, acknowledged India's efforts and highlighted bilateral trade opportunities, especially with the Black Sea export corridor. The summit promises to pave the way for collaborative peace-building efforts.
We have always maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is best option to resolve Ukraine conflict: FS Kwatra