PM Modi Engages with Global Leaders at G7 Summit in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with world leaders at the G7 Summit in Italy, discussing global and regional issues. He met leaders including President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The summit emphasized global cooperation on AI, infrastructure, and unwavering support for Ukraine.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:51 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday engaged in significant diplomatic discussions with a host of world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit held in Italy.

In a post on X, Modi expressed pleasure in meeting President Biden, stating, "India and USA will keep working together to further global good." Alongside these interactions, Modi discussed mutual and regional interests with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida.

The Indian Prime Minister's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau was a critical moment, marking their first face-to-face interaction since allegations by Trudeau regarding Indian involvement in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada. Modi also conversed with the leaders of Turkey, Brazil, UAE, and Jordan, highlighting ongoing global initiatives and bilateral relationships.

The summit's Communique underscored commitments to infrastructure projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and reiterated a commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific." The G7 endorsed enhanced collaboration on AI governance and steadfast support for Ukraine, announcing a novel revenue acceleration loan to aid Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

