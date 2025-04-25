Abu Dhabi Pioneers AI Governance in Healthcare

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosted a high-profile Health Leaders Roundtable to establish a Declaration on AI governance principles for healthcare. This pivotal event gathered senior international government officials to unlock AI's potential while maintaining an ethical governance structure.

Held during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, the roundtable addressed key issues like data privacy, innovation, and skills development. Leaders emphasized the necessity of legal frameworks and data standardization to facilitate AI's safe, ethical adoption in the healthcare sector.

His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori underscored AI as an immediate reality that necessitates globally accessible guidelines transcending borders. The Declaration aims to provide a universally trusted reference to improve health outcomes. The event also served as a platform for innovation and highlighted the continued advancements within Abu Dhabi's AI healthcare ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)