"Created unnecessary confusion," says Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa on POCSO case against him

Karnataka BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa who returned to Bengaluru on Saturday, a day after the High Court stayed a non-bailable warrant against said that the ongoing POSCO case against him caused "necessary confusion" and that he will face the court on July 17. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on arriving at the airport here today, he said, "I went to Delhi as part of a scheduled program. I have already informed that I would come for trial on the 17th of this month. The High Court has also issued an injunction. I am going to the trial on Monday. They did the work of causing unnecessary confusion.

"I am not complaining to anyone. Time will decide everything. People know what the truth is. Those who are doing tricks, the people will teach them a lesson." On Friday, the Karnataka High Court issued an order stating that coercive proceedings of arrest and detention will be kept on hold until the next date of hearing. The order of the High Court followed a letter from the petitioner (Yediyurappa) volunteering to appear before police on June 17.

A Bengaluru court had on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against Yediyurappa directing his immediate arrest in connection with sexual assault against a minor girl under the POCSO Act, which deals with sexual assault cases against minors. "Everyone knows everything and I have full faith in the judiciary. I will get justice. I will appear before the court on 17 June," the former chief minister said today.

BJP leaders have alleged a "political conspiracy" against Yediyurappa. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "They(Karnataka government) themselves requested the court to issue a non-bailable warrant...They tried to misinterpret the case...High Court slapped the non-bailable warrant issued...It was a conspiracy by the Congress government in Karnataka and they should apologise to the public"

BJP newly elected MP Basavaraj Bommai said, "It's a great conspiracy against our great leader. Forces have been acting against him for the last 10 years. The maximum number of cases on any politician in Karnataka is Yediyurappa. In 20 cases, the court has given him a clean chit. This will also prove that it is a fake case." Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the Congress government in Karnataka was resorting to "hate politics" against Yediyurappa. "This politics of hatred was not there before. This was earlier in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. But now this politics of hatred has come to Karnataka," he said.

Yediyurappa's son and BJP MP from Shimoga BY Raghavendra said, "... We have full faith in the judiciary... It is a political conspiracy..." Earlier in March, the mother of the victim filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, alleging that Yediyiurappa had sexually assaulted her daughter. In this regard, the brother of the victim filed a petition in court against the BJP leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)