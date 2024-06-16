BJP Protests Fuel Price Hike in Karnataka

The BJP will stage statewide protests across Karnataka on June 17 in response to the increased petrol and diesel prices, as announced by the party's state unit president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government hiked the sales tax on fuel, causing petrol prices to rise by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre.

'We urge the Chief Minister to withdraw this decision immediately. Tomorrow we have organised protests across the state and we are not going to keep quiet till the hike is revoked,' Vijayendra stated at the district headquarters town of Hassan. He added that protests will take place at all district headquarters across the state.

Vijayendra accused the 'desperate Chief Minister' of increasing fuel prices because he is unable to initiate new programmes due to the constraints of the five guarantees. He criticized the Congress government for the timing of the hike, which follows the Lok Sabha elections, and warned that it will affect all sections of people across the state.

According to officials, the hike is aimed at mobilizing resources. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the Finance Minister, reviewed the state's revenue generation and fiscal position before making the decision.

The fuel price increase comes shortly after the Lok Sabha poll results, wherein the NDA secured 19 out of 28 seats in Karnataka, with the BJP winning 17 and JD(S) 2. The ruling Congress in the state won nine seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)