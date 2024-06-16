Yogi Adityanath Aids Families of Fire Victims and Terrorist Attack Survivors
PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:24 IST
- India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday consoled the families of two citizens who perished in a fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf and met with devotees injured in a terrorist attack at Jammu's Shiv Khori.
During a visit at Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath extended financial aid, offering Rs 5 lakh each to the spouses of deceased Angad Gupta and Jayaram Gupta alongside Rs 1 lakh to each injured devotee.
He also assured families that the government would bear all medical expenses, demonstrating the administration's commitment to welfare and support.
