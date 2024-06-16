Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Aids Families of Fire Victims and Terrorist Attack Survivors

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets families of Kuwaiti fire victims and injured devotees from Jammu's Shiv Khori, providing financial assistance and promising medical coverage.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:24 IST
Yogi Adityanath Aids Families of Fire Victims and Terrorist Attack Survivors
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday consoled the families of two citizens who perished in a fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf and met with devotees injured in a terrorist attack at Jammu's Shiv Khori.

During a visit at Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath extended financial aid, offering Rs 5 lakh each to the spouses of deceased Angad Gupta and Jayaram Gupta alongside Rs 1 lakh to each injured devotee.

He also assured families that the government would bear all medical expenses, demonstrating the administration's commitment to welfare and support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024